Vijay Wallace, a former UMKC commit, pledges to Arizona State

JUCO ROUND UP - Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley has received a major commitment for his 2025 recruiting class. Triton College 6-foot-6 sophomore wing Vijay Wallace has chosen the Sun Devils. Wallace, the Chicago, Illinois native, was previously committed to UMKC.

Why Arizona State?

"I really like the situation at ASU. The opportunity to play under really good coaches like Hurley, Howard, Irvin and the rest of the staff. Playing at the highest level is really exciting, I know it won’t be easy but I’m up for the challenge. The facilities, the campus, and also the city are a great bonus."

A message for Sun Devil fans

"Fans can expect me to always play to win and play hard on both ends of the floor. ASU fans deserve a winning program and I am here to help with that."