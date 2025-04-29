Chiante Tramble, former Cal Baptist commit, pledges to Southern Miss

JUCO ROUND UP - Jay Ladner and Southern Miss have received their third JUCO commitment. Independence 6-foot-2 freshman guard Chiante Tramble has chosen the Golden Eagles. Tramble, the Edmond, Oklahoma native, was previously committed to Cal Baptist.

Why Southern Miss?

"I’ve built a really great relationship with Coach Ladner and staff. The city of Hattiesburg is super family oriented, from the moment I got there everyone welcomed me in like I was family. USM has a really good support system and fan base that cares about their athletes. Overall just felt like home away from home."

A message for Golden Eagle fans

"USM fans can expect a high character student athlete who thrives to make a difference in the community. On the court the court they can expect a high IQ PG that can score the ball at all levels and will do anything he can to win some ball games. SMTTT!"