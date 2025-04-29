Chiante Tramble, former Cal Baptist commit, pledges to Southern Miss

JUCO ROUND UP - Jay Ladner and Southern Miss have received their third JUCO commitment. Independence 6-foot-2 freshman guard Chiante Tramble has chosen the Golden Eagles. Tramble, the Edmond, Oklahoma native, was previously committed to Cal Baptist.
Tramble on his commitment to Southern Miss
Why Southern Miss?
"I’ve built a really great relationship with Coach Ladner and staff. The city of Hattiesburg is super family oriented, from the moment I got there everyone welcomed me in like I was family. USM has a really good support system and fan base that cares about their athletes. Overall just felt like home away from home."
A message for Golden Eagle fans
"USM fans can expect a high character student athlete who thrives to make a difference in the community. On the court the court they can expect a high IQ PG that can score the ball at all levels and will do anything he can to win some ball games. SMTTT!"
The Stat Sheet
Follow on X - @JUCOroundup
Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup
Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup