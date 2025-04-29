Published Apr 29, 2025
Chiante Tramble, former Cal Baptist commit, pledges to Southern Miss
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

JUCO ROUND UP - Jay Ladner and Southern Miss have received their third JUCO commitment. Independence 6-foot-2 freshman guard Chiante Tramble has chosen the Golden Eagles. Tramble, the Edmond, Oklahoma native, was previously committed to Cal Baptist.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Tramble on his commitment to Southern Miss

Why Southern Miss?

"I’ve built a really great relationship with Coach Ladner and staff. The city of Hattiesburg is super family oriented, from the moment I got there everyone welcomed me in like I was family. USM has a really good support system and fan base that cares about their athletes. Overall just felt like home away from home."

A message for Golden Eagle fans

"USM fans can expect a high character student athlete who thrives to make a difference in the community. On the court the court they can expect a high IQ PG that can score the ball at all levels and will do anything he can to win some ball games. SMTTT!"

The Stat Sheet

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup