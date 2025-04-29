Marshall lands commitment from Caleb Hollenbeck

JUCO ROUND UP - Caleb Hollenbeck , a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Gillette in Wyoming and one of the nation’s top outside shooters, is headed to Marshall .

Why Marshall?

"I chose Marshall because of how good the program is. I can see myself making an impact and growing as a person. I had a great visit with the coaches and got to scrimmage with some of the team. It felt like home and I want to do something special here at Marshall University."

A message for Thundering Herd fans

"Marshall can expect me to be unselfish and make the right play. I am going to grow as a shooter and make an impact shooting the ball. Very excited!"