Marshall lands commitment from Caleb Hollenbeck

JUCO ROUND UP - Caleb Hollenbeck, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Gillette in Wyoming and one of the nation’s top outside shooters, is headed to Marshall.
Hollenbeck on his commitment to Marshall
Why Marshall?
"I chose Marshall because of how good the program is. I can see myself making an impact and growing as a person. I had a great visit with the coaches and got to scrimmage with some of the team. It felt like home and I want to do something special here at Marshall University."
A message for Thundering Herd fans
"Marshall can expect me to be unselfish and make the right play. I am going to grow as a shooter and make an impact shooting the ball. Very excited!"
The Stat Sheet
Follow on X - @JUCOroundup
Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup
Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup