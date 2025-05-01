Caleb Blackwell commits to Charlotte

JUCO ROUND UP - Caleb Blackwell , one of the nation’s top JUCO point guards, is headed to Charlotte . The 6-foot sophomore from South Plains in Texas was previously committed to Milwaukee.

Why Charlotte?

"I chose Charlotte because their goals and mine aligned perfectly. Coach Fearne and his coaching staff are elite, campus is beautiful, and I love the culture they have built… something I want to be a part of as a Point Guard."

A message for 49er fans

"Charlotte Fans can expect a lot of winning and exciting games. I’m bringing the intensity and leadership to Charlotte!"