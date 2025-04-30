Gillette forward Andrew Fuquay commits to Marshall

JUCO ROUND UP - Marshall head coach Cornelius Jackson has received his second juco commitment for his 2025 recruiting class. Gillette College (WY) 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Andrew Fuquay chose the Thundering Herd over offers from Central Michigan, Le Moyne, and Robert Morris.
Fuquay's Gillette teammate Caleb Hollenbeck also committed to Marshall earlier this week.
Fuquay on his commitment to Marshall
Why Marshall?
"They made me and my family feel like home. The people there were genuine and the hospitality was amazing. I also think their play style fits me"
A message for Thundering Herd fans
"I would say that they got a dawg, a competitor and a winner. They are getting a player that is underrated and a jack of all trades. I am someone that can do a little bit of everything."
The Stat Sheet
