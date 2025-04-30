Gillette forward Andrew Fuquay commits to Marshall

JUCO ROUND UP - Marshall head coach Cornelius Jackson has received his second juco commitment for his 2025 recruiting class. Gillette College (WY) 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Andrew Fuquay chose the Thundering Herd over offers from Central Michigan, Le Moyne, and Robert Morris.

Fuquay's Gillette teammate Caleb Hollenbeck also committed to Marshall earlier this week.