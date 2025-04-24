Rice lands Colby transfer Eternity Eguagie

JUCO ROUND UP - Eternity Eguagie , a 6’6 freshman forward from Colby CC has committed to Rice and head coach Rob Lanier . Eguagie was named KJCCC freshman of the year and KJCCC 1st team all-conference.

Why Rice?

"Rice just felt like home. The coaching staff made me feel valued and I could really see myself growing both as a player and as a person in that environment."

A message for Owl fans

"Rice fans can expect someone who is going to give their absolute all every time I step on the court. As well as a dedicated and hardworking player who is always striving to improve."