Rice lands Colby transfer Eternity Eguagie

JUCO ROUND UP - Eternity Eguagie, a 6’6 freshman forward from Colby CC has committed to Rice and head coach Rob Lanier. Eguagie was named KJCCC freshman of the year and KJCCC 1st team all-conference.
Eguagie on his commitment to Rice
Why Rice?
"Rice just felt like home. The coaching staff made me feel valued and I could really see myself growing both as a player and as a person in that environment."
A message for Owl fans
"Rice fans can expect someone who is going to give their absolute all every time I step on the court. As well as a dedicated and hardworking player who is always striving to improve."
The Stat Sheet
