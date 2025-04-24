Published Apr 24, 2025
Rice lands Colby transfer Eternity Eguagie
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

JUCO ROUND UP - Eternity Eguagie, a 6’6 freshman forward from Colby CC has committed to Rice and head coach Rob Lanier. Eguagie was named KJCCC freshman of the year and KJCCC 1st team all-conference.

Eguagie on his commitment to Rice

Why Rice?

"Rice just felt like home. The coaching staff made me feel valued and I could really see myself growing both as a player and as a person in that environment."

A message for Owl fans

"Rice fans can expect someone who is going to give their absolute all every time I step on the court. As well as a dedicated and hardworking player who is always striving to improve."

The Stat Sheet

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup