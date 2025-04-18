Vaughn Weems commits to Nevada

JUCO ROUND UP - Vaughn Weems , a 6’5 sophomore shooting guard from North Idaho College has committed to Nevada and head coach Steve Alford . The highly coveted JUCO prospect had over 15 offers prior to picking the Wolf Pack.

Weems, a Federal Way, Washington native, finished his sophomore campaign second in the NJCAA in points per game, averaging 26.7. He also added 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on .531/..357/.784 shooting splits.