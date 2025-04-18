Published Apr 18, 2025
Vaughn Weems commits to Nevada
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

JUCO ROUND UP - Vaughn Weems, a 6’5 sophomore shooting guard from North Idaho College has committed to Nevada and head coach Steve Alford. The highly coveted JUCO prospect had over 15 offers prior to picking the Wolf Pack.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Weems, a Federal Way, Washington native, finished his sophomore campaign second in the NJCAA in points per game, averaging 26.7. He also added 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on .531/..357/.784 shooting splits.

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup