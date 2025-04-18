Vaughn Weems commits to Nevada

JUCO ROUND UP - Vaughn Weems, a 6’5 sophomore shooting guard from North Idaho College has committed to Nevada and head coach Steve Alford. The highly coveted JUCO prospect had over 15 offers prior to picking the Wolf Pack.
Weems, a Federal Way, Washington native, finished his sophomore campaign second in the NJCAA in points per game, averaging 26.7. He also added 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on .531/..357/.784 shooting splits.
