Trenton Walters commits to Niagara

JUCO ROUND UP - Trenton Walters , one of the nation’s top JUCO point guards, is headed to Niagara . The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard from Indian Hills in Iowa has chosen the Purple Eagles and Greg Paulus .

Why Niagara?

"Niagara and Greg Paulus did a great job reaching out and recruiting me throughout the end stretch of the year...When I went to campus they made me feel at home and just felt right. The coaching staff were all really good to me and my family during my time there. Also, their vision for me and future development aligned with what I wanted to get better at."

A message for Purple Eagle fans

"Niagara can look forward to a winning player that does whatever is needed to win! I can shoot very well and create my shot while also creating for others and being a fast great defender."