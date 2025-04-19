KJ Vasser commits to App State

JUCO ROUND UP - Appalachian State head coach Dustin Kerns just landed a junior college commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. Moberly Area (MO) sophomore guard KJ Vasser announced his commitment to the Mountaineers over offers from Tennessee Tech, Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois, and Lindenwood.

KJ Vasser was the second leading scorer as a sophomore for head coach Patrick Smith at Moberly (MO). The 6'1 Chicago, Illinois native averaged 13.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists on .388/.338/.943 shooting splits.

Why App State?

"App State gave me the best opportunity to further my career. They emphasize development. That’s major because I want to make sure I’m getting better and always learning."

A message for Mountaineer fans

"The fans in Boone can expect me to be a relentless worker. I’m blessed to be in this position and I won’t take it for granted. I just want to win and they have that culture already, so I’m just looking to add to it."