Published Apr 19, 2025
Macomb guard DaMaryon Fishburn commits to Cornell
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup

JUCO ROUND UP - DaMaryon Fishburn, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Macomb CC in Michigan is headed to Cornell.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Fishburn on his commitment to Cornell

Why Cornell?

"I chose Cornell because I felt like it was the perfect fit and a great opportunity for me to grow as a person on and off the court. After visiting there I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of."

A message for Big Red fans

"Cornell fans can expect me to come in with a mindset to compete, get better everyday, and do whatever it takes to help Cornell win"

The Stat Sheet

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup