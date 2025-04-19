Macomb guard DaMaryon Fishburn commits to Cornell

JUCO ROUND UP - DaMaryon Fishburn, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Macomb CC in Michigan is headed to Cornell.
Fishburn on his commitment to Cornell
Why Cornell?
"I chose Cornell because I felt like it was the perfect fit and a great opportunity for me to grow as a person on and off the court. After visiting there I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of."
A message for Big Red fans
"Cornell fans can expect me to come in with a mindset to compete, get better everyday, and do whatever it takes to help Cornell win"
