Middle Tennessee lands commitment from Marcus Whitlock Jr

JUCO ROUND UP - Marcus Whitlock , one of the nation’s top freshman JUCO talents, is headed to Middle Tennessee . The 6-foot-3 guard from Cowley College in Kansas has chosen the Blue Raiders and Nick McDevitt over Fairfield, Austin Peay, Lindenwood, Appalachian State, Jacksonville State, Western Kentucky, and Stephen F. Austin.

Why Middle Tennessee?

"Coach Nick McDevitt was the first to schedule me a visit & after I had been up there for a while, it started to feel like home. The coaches were really excited about me & the environment was great!"

A message for Blue Raider fans

"The fans can expect to see a movie me & the guy are about to put on. It’s only for us to give the fans what they deserve."