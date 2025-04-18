Isaac Garrett commits to Oakland

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe has received a major commitment for his 2025 recruiting class. Snow College sophomore forward Isaac Garrett chose the Golden Grizzlies over Cal and Florida State.

Isaac Garrett was the second leading scorer for head coach Andrew May at Snow College (UT). The 6'9 Pleasant Grove, Utah native averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists on .530/.200/.743 shooting splits.

Why Oakland?

"I chose Oakland because of the opportunity to come in and make an impact right away. They have a great staff who believes in me."

A message for Golden Grizzlies fans

"Oakland fans can expect me to give everything I got for the betterment of my team and teammates. Should be a fun year."