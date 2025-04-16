Published Apr 16, 2025
Tennessee Tech adds Polk State guard
Tennessee Tech head coach John Pelphrey has received a commitment for his 2025 recruiting class. Polk State sophomore guard Ty Owens chose the Golden Eagles over offers from Niagara, Stetson, USC Upstate, and Stonehill.


A 6'0 guard from Port St. Lucie, Florida, Owens started 29 games for Polk State (FL) in 2024-2025 and averaged 15 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 43.5% from three.

Owens on his commitment to Tennessee Tech

Why Tennessee Tech?

"I committed to Tennessee Tech because I felt valued by the coaching staff and also they were intentional about building a relationship with my family and me!"

A message Golden Eagle fans

"Tennessee Tech fans can expect 100% commitment and effort from me everyday! Also I will help lead my team to a OVC championship."

