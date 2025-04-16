McLennan guard commits to UAB

UAB head coach Andy Kennedy just landed his second junior college commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. McLennan (TX) freshman guard Ari Gooch announced his commitment to the Blazers over offers from Tennessee Tech, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and Marist.

Ari Gooch was the second leading scorer as a freshman for head coach Kevin Gill at McLennan (TX). The 6'1 Minneapolis, Minnesota native averaged 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists on .514/.363/.772 shooting splits.

Why UAB?

"UAB felt like the perfect fit for me. The coaching staff believed in my game and my potential from the start, and I could tell right away that they have a winning mentality...The culture here is all about competing and getting better everyday and that's exactly what I'm about"

What can UAB fans expect?

"They're going to get a competitor. Someone who plays with energy, intensity, and a chip on his shoulder. I take pride in making winning plays...Blazer Nation is getting someone who's going to leave it all on the floor every night."