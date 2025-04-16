Ade Popoola commits to Tulsa

Ade Popoola , one of the nation’s top JUCO talents, is headed to Tulsa . The 6-foot-6 wing from Moberly Area in Missouri has chosen the Golden Hurricanes and Eric Konkol over 20 other division 1 programs.

Popoola, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, completed his sophomore season, averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game on .490/.465/.825 shooting splits.

Why Tulsa?

"I chose Tulsa based on their vision for my development, style of play and opportunity to be an impact player....The connection with Coach Konkol and staff was beyond basketball."

A message for Golden Hurricane fans.

"Fans can expect a player who will put team first and compete every possession each game"