Published Apr 16, 2025
Ade Popoola commits to Tulsa
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

Ade Popoola, one of the nation’s top JUCO talents, is headed to Tulsa. The 6-foot-6 wing from Moberly Area in Missouri has chosen the Golden Hurricanes and Eric Konkol over 20 other division 1 programs.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Popoola, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, completed his sophomore season, averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game on .490/.465/.825 shooting splits.

Popoola on his commitment to Tulsa

Why Tulsa?

"I chose Tulsa based on their vision for my development, style of play and opportunity to be an impact player....The connection with Coach Konkol and staff was beyond basketball."

A message for Golden Hurricane fans.

"Fans can expect a player who will put team first and compete every possession each game"

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup