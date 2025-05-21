Stephen Osei commits to Kansas State

JUCO ROUND UP - Jerome Tang and Kansas State have received a commitment from the JUCO ranks. Casper (WY) 6-foot-10 freshman center Stephen Osei has chosen the Wildcats over offers from Eastern Illinois, UTSA, and Fairleigh Dickinson.
Osei, the Toronto native, plans to redshirt the 2025-2026 season.
Osei on his commitment to Kansas State
Why Kansas State?
"When I went on the visit it felt like a family/home. I liked the plan they had for me and it made me feel like it would put me in a successful spot for my future."
A message for Wildcat fans
"I am going to work as hard as I can to make the team as successful as possible."
The Stat Sheet
