Stephen Osei commits to Kansas State

JUCO ROUND UP - Jerome Tang and Kansas State have received a commitment from the JUCO ranks. Casper (WY) 6-foot-10 freshman center Stephen Osei has chosen the Wildcats over offers from Eastern Illinois, UTSA, and Fairleigh Dickinson.

Osei, the Toronto native, plans to redshirt the 2025-2026 season.