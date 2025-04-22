Published Apr 22, 2025
João Das Chagas pledges to UAB
JUCO ROUND UP - UAB head coach Andy Kennedy continues the Juco pipeline to fill his roster for 2025. Indian Hills (IA) sophomore center João Das Chagas announced his commitment to the Blazers over offers from Seton Hall, Arizona State, North Texas, Southern Miss and others.

Das Chagas on his commitment to UAB

Why UAB?

"When I went on my visit it felt like home instantly and I trusted all the staff and coaches and the plan they had for me."

A message for Blazer fans

"High energy, a lot of dunks and blocked shots and for us to win a lot of games!"

