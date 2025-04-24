Brent Moss commits to UTSA

JUCO ROUND UP - Brent Moss , one of the nation’s top JUCO talents, is headed to UTSA . The 6-foot-6 wing from Barton in Kansas has chosen the Roadrunners and Austin Claunch over multiple mid major offers.

Why UTSA?

"It was the best fit for me and I feel like the coaching staff is going to bring the best version out of me."

A message for Roadrunner fans

"The fans can expect consistent dominance from me and a lot of winning plays being made all season."