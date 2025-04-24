Published Apr 24, 2025
Brent Moss commits to UTSA
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

JUCO ROUND UP - Brent Moss, one of the nation’s top JUCO talents, is headed to UTSA. The 6-foot-6 wing from Barton in Kansas has chosen the Roadrunners and Austin Claunch over multiple mid major offers.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Moss on his commitment to UTSA

Why UTSA?

"It was the best fit for me and I feel like the coaching staff is going to bring the best version out of me."

A message for Roadrunner fans

"The fans can expect consistent dominance from me and a lot of winning plays being made all season."

The Stat Sheet

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup