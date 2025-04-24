Brent Moss commits to UTSA

JUCO ROUND UP - Brent Moss, one of the nation’s top JUCO talents, is headed to UTSA. The 6-foot-6 wing from Barton in Kansas has chosen the Roadrunners and Austin Claunch over multiple mid major offers.
Moss on his commitment to UTSA
Why UTSA?
"It was the best fit for me and I feel like the coaching staff is going to bring the best version out of me."
A message for Roadrunner fans
"The fans can expect consistent dominance from me and a lot of winning plays being made all season."
The Stat Sheet
Follow on X - @JUCOroundup
Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup
Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup