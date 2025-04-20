Southern Miss lands commitment from Tylik Weeks

JUCO ROUND UP - Tylik Weeks , one of the nation’s top JUCO talents, is headed to Southern Miss . The 6-foot-7 forward from Southwest Mississippi has chosen the Golden Eagles and Jay Ladner over Missouri State, Manhattan, Bowling Green, and Fairfield.

Why Southern Miss?

"I chose Southern Miss because it was always love and a family environment. Since my freshman year they have been very consistent coming to my games and supporting me."

A message for Golden Eagle fans

"Southern Miss fans can expect a very talented player that can play 1-3, very skilled, and a great leader on and off the court."