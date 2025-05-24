NW Florida guard Davion Hill commits to Ball State

JUCO ROUND UP - Northwest Florida transfer Davion Hill has committed to Ball State, he announced on social media.
Hill began his career at Missouri State prior to transferring to Northwest Florida.
Hill on his commitment to Ball State
Why Ball State?
"I picked Ball State because I am a big fan of their style of play. I also have a great relationship with assistant coach Buzzy Caruthers who was my coach at Missouri State my freshman year. I'm big on loyalty and that's someone who was loyal to me throughout that year, so this was a no brainer for me."
A message for Cardinal fans
"Ball State fans can expect instant energy from me, hardwork and an all around will to win."
