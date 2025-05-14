Mady Traore commits to Washington

JUCO ROUND UP - Washington head coach Danny Sprinkle landed a top 5 JUCO commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. Frank Phillips (TX) sophomore forward Mady Traore announced his commitment to the Huskies over offers from Memphis, George Mason, and UC Santa Barbara.

Why Washington?

"I felt that it was the best decision for me and because of their great staff. The staff has a lot of experience at the pro level such as the NBA. They also had a vision for how they see me impacting the game on both sides."

A message for Husky fans

"Washington fans can expect a person that is hard working, humble, and that brings a lot of energy on the court with my versatility."