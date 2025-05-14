Published May 14, 2025
Mady Traore commits to Washington
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

JUCO ROUND UP - Washington head coach Danny Sprinkle landed a top 5 JUCO commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. Frank Phillips (TX) sophomore forward Mady Traore announced his commitment to the Huskies over offers from Memphis, George Mason, and UC Santa Barbara.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Traore on his commitment to Washington

Why Washington?

"I felt that it was the best decision for me and because of their great staff. The staff has a lot of experience at the pro level such as the NBA. They also had a vision for how they see me impacting the game on both sides."

A message for Husky fans

"Washington fans can expect a person that is hard working, humble, and that brings a lot of energy on the court with my versatility."

The Stat Sheet

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup