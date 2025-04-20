Published Apr 20, 2025
Jones forward Avery Thomas ll commits to LA Tech
JUCO ROUND UP - Louisiana Tech head coach Talvin Hester has received a third juco commitment for his 2025 recruiting class. Jones College (MS) 6-foot-7 freshman forward Avery Thomas ll chose the Bulldogs over multiple offers including UTSA, USF, and Louisiana.

Thomas on his commitment to Louisiana Tech

Why Louisiana Tech?

"It felt like a family when I went on the visit and Coach Hester's offensive style fits me."

A message for Bulldog fans

"The fans can expect a winner, scoring/shooting , and a hard worker."

The Stat Sheet

