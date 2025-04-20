LA Tech lands East MS transfer Jermaurhiyun Anderson

Why Louisiana Tech?

"LA Tech believed in me—not just as a player, but as a person. The coaches showed real love, highlighted my strengths, and were honest about my flaws so they can help me grow. The staff is full of genuine people, and having a strong group of African American coaches really stood out. Plus, the campus is dope, and the community feels like family. LA Tech has a winning culture, and I want to be part of that."

A message for Bulldog fans

"LA Tech fans can expect someone who’s willing to do whatever coach needs me to do to win. I play with heart every time I step on the court. I bring energy on both ends—locking in on defense, making hustle plays, and finding ways to score at all three levels. I come from a place where nothing was handed to me, so I carry that chip on my shoulder every game. I’m all about winning, competing, and representing the school the right way. I’m locked in, and I’m ready to give y’all everything I’ve got."