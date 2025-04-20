Published Apr 20, 2025
Joah Chappelle commits to Georgia State
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

JUCO ROUND UP - Joah Chappelle, a 6’9 freshman forward from Pearl River (MS) has committed to Georgia State and head coach Jonas Hayes. Chappelle chose the Panthers over multiple offers including UT Arlington, Saint Peter's and Tennessee Tech.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Chappelle on his commitment to Georgia State

Why Georgia State?

"I felt like it was the right fit for me, and I definitely want to be a guy people can call a hometown hero."

A message for Panther fans

"The fans can expect a guy to come in every game with the same energy."

The Stat Sheet

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup