Joah Chappelle commits to Georgia State

JUCO ROUND UP - Joah Chappelle , a 6’9 freshman forward from Pearl River (MS) has committed to Georgia State and head coach Jonas Hayes. Chappelle chose the Panthers over multiple offers including UT Arlington, Saint Peter's and Tennessee Tech.

Why Georgia State?

"I felt like it was the right fit for me, and I definitely want to be a guy people can call a hometown hero."

A message for Panther fans

"The fans can expect a guy to come in every game with the same energy."