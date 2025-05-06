Indian Hills wing Kayden Nation commits to Central Michigan

Why Central Michigan?

"I chose CMU because Coach Andy had been recruiting me for a couple years now and we’ve built a strong relationship. Central Michigan just felt like home from the start. The coaches believed in me, the culture is strong, and I really connected with the vision they have for the program. I wanted to be part of something special, and CMU gives me that opportunity to grow both on and off the court."

A message for Chippewa

"CMU fans can expect a lot of threes and a hard worker who’s going to give everything on every play, every practice, and every game. I’m here to help win games and help elevate the program in any way I can."