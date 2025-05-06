Indian Hills wing Kayden Nation commits to Central Michigan

JUCO ROUND UP - Kayden Nation, a 6-foot-7 wing from Indian Hills in Iowa is headed to Central Michigan.
Nation on his commitment to Central Michigan
Why Central Michigan?
"I chose CMU because Coach Andy had been recruiting me for a couple years now and we’ve built a strong relationship. Central Michigan just felt like home from the start. The coaches believed in me, the culture is strong, and I really connected with the vision they have for the program. I wanted to be part of something special, and CMU gives me that opportunity to grow both on and off the court."
A message for Chippewa
"CMU fans can expect a lot of threes and a hard worker who’s going to give everything on every play, every practice, and every game. I’m here to help win games and help elevate the program in any way I can."
The Stat Sheet
