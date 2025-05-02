Frank Phillips guard LA Hayes commits to UTEP

JUCO ROUND UP - UTEP head coach Joe Golding has received a juco commitment for his 2025 recruiting class. Frank Phillips sophomore guard LA Hayes chose the Miners over offers from Nicholls State and Southern Indiana.

Why UTEP?

"I chose UTEP because of the family atmosphere and I trust Coach Golding and Coach Jenkins with my development!"

A message for Miner fans

"Fans can expect a dog on the offensive and defensive end every game."