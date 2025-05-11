Published May 11, 2025
Emeka Opurum commits to Auburn
JUCO ROUND UP - Emeka Opurum, one of the nation’s top JUCO big men, is headed to Auburn. The 7-foot freshman center from Butler CC in Kansas has chosen the Tigers and Bruce Pearl over offers from Indiana, Iowa, St. John's and others.

Opurum on his commitment to Auburn

Why Auburn?

"I asked God to lead me into choosing the right school and I chose Auburn because it just felt right. The coaches, the environment and the people were so nice to me."

A message for Tiger fans

"They can expect maximum effort from me"

The Stat Sheet

