Eastern Florida wing Chandler Watts commits to Southern Miss

Why Southern Miss?

"I chose Southern Miss because of the leadership of Head Coach Ladner. His faith and values really resonated with me. Beyond that, the program’s strong focus on player development and the opportunity they’ve given me made it the right fit."

A message for Golden Eagle fans

"Southern Miss fans can expect a high-energy, athletic player who takes pride in defense and is fully committed to helping this team win. I’m excited to contribute and grow both on and off the court."