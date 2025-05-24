Eastern Florida wing Chandler Watts commits to Southern Miss

JUCO ROUND UP - Eastern Florida transfer Chandler Watts has committed to Southern Miss and coach Jay Ladner.
Watts held offers from Manhattan and St. Peter's
Watts on his commitment to Southern Miss
Why Southern Miss?
"I chose Southern Miss because of the leadership of Head Coach Ladner. His faith and values really resonated with me. Beyond that, the program’s strong focus on player development and the opportunity they’ve given me made it the right fit."
A message for Golden Eagle fans
"Southern Miss fans can expect a high-energy, athletic player who takes pride in defense and is fully committed to helping this team win. I’m excited to contribute and grow both on and off the court."
The Stat Sheet
Follow on X - @JUCOroundup
Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup
Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup