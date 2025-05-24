Published May 24, 2025
Eastern Florida wing Chandler Watts commits to Southern Miss
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
Publisher
Twitter
@JUCOroundup
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

JUCO ROUND UP - Eastern Florida transfer Chandler Watts has committed to Southern Miss and coach Jay Ladner.

Watts held offers from Manhattan and St. Peter's

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Watts on his commitment to Southern Miss

Why Southern Miss?

"I chose Southern Miss because of the leadership of Head Coach Ladner. His faith and values really resonated with me. Beyond that, the program’s strong focus on player development and the opportunity they’ve given me made it the right fit."

A message for Golden Eagle fans

"Southern Miss fans can expect a high-energy, athletic player who takes pride in defense and is fully committed to helping this team win. I’m excited to contribute and grow both on and off the court."

The Stat Sheet

Follow on X - @JUCOroundup

Follow on Instagram - @jucoroundup

Follow on Youtube - @jucoroundup