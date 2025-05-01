Published May 1, 2025
Derrick Green pledges to Coastal Carolina
Gino Saucedo  •  JUCO Roundup
JUCO ROUND UP - Coastal Carolina has received a commitment from Brunswick (NC) freshman center Derrick Green.

Green also held offers from Coppin State, Omaha and Louisiana Tech.

Green on his commitment to Coastal Carolina

Why Coastal Carolina?

"It felt like home, the culture of the program felt like a family to me. As well as how passionate they are about their philosophies and players."

A message for Chanticleer fans

"They're getting a competitive player who is physical, can rebound, good presence in the paint on offense and defense. A good passer, great teammate, the capability to knock down the three, score in the paint at a high rate, and someone who will go 110% for the team."

