Derrick Green pledges to Coastal Carolina

Why Coastal Carolina?

"It felt like home, the culture of the program felt like a family to me. As well as how passionate they are about their philosophies and players."

A message for Chanticleer fans

"They're getting a competitive player who is physical, can rebound, good presence in the paint on offense and defense. A good passer, great teammate, the capability to knock down the three, score in the paint at a high rate, and someone who will go 110% for the team."