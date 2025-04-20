Christian Harmon pledges to Arkansas State

JUCO ROUND UP - Arkansas State head coach Ryan Pannone just landed his first junior college commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. Gulf Coast (FL) sophomore wing Christian Harmon announced his commitment to the Red Wolves over offers from UMKC, Milwaukee, FIU, Stony Brook, and Eastern Kentucky.

Why Arkansas State?

"I chose Arkansas State because I believe that God doesn’t make any mistakes and I felt genuine love from the community and the coaching staff. Coach Pannone is a great human being and basketball genius and I know that he will get me to the next level."

A message for Red Wolves fans

"Arkansas State fans can expect me to give them everything I have on the court and be a great human being off the court. I can’t wait to connect with everybody and most importantly WIN!"